Bronx man arrested at JFK Airport for attempting to support ISIS

THE BRONX — A Bronx man allegedly on his way to meet with an ISIS member in Turkey was arrested at JFK Airport Wednesday on suspicion of trying to provide material support to the terror group, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI arrested Saddam Mohamed Raishani, 30, for allegedly attempting to join ISIS overseas.

Raishani, who also goes by Adam, has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. The maximum sentence is 20 years behind bars.

In January, Raishani allegedly told a confidential source who was working for law enforcement that he previously helped a friend join ISIS, including giving money, buying supplies and driving the person to the airport.

He indicated to an undercover agent that he had been in contact with other ISIS supporters and taught others how to avoid detection by law enforcement, according to the criminal complaint. Raishani, a home health aide, allegedly planned to pose as a nurse to avoid questioning by authorities while crossing international borders.

“Having already helped another man make that trip to ISIS’s heartland, Raishani allegedly acted on his own desire to wage violent jihad, planning to leave his family and life in New York City for the battlefields of the Middle East,” Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said in a statement.

Raishani allegedly has been working on his plan to join ISIS since April, and he said that he aimed to leave before the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. According to the criminal complaint, Raishani began his final preparations to leave this month, including buying clothes for training with ISIS, paying off debts, and organizing a meeting with an ISIS member in Turkey.

It’s the latest arrest in the tri-state area for alleged attempts to join the terror group.

In May, a 20-year-old New Jersey man allegedly planned to become a “martyr” for ISIS after police found pressure cooker bomb-making materials inside his home.

A 26-year-old man from Long Island was arrested in March after allegedly attempting to join the Islamic State group in Syria.

In February, two New York City men pleaded guilty to charges that they conspired to support ISIS and plotted to set off a pressure-cooker bomb in the city.

“As we have seen many times before, allegedly attempting to join a designated terrorist organization usually has one outcome: arrest,” NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said in a statement.