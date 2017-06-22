4-month-old boy dies after being found unconscious in Bronx apartment

THE BRONX –– Police are investigating the death of a baby boy after he was found unconscious just after midnight in his Bronx apartment, cops said Thursday.

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious child inside a home on 1109 Clay Ave. around 12:10 a.m. when they found a 4-month-old Urijah Murray, unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma, according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed the baby to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

There are no arrests at this time.