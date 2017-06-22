× 11-year-old girl attacked by two large dogs on her way to Yonkers school

YONKERS, NY — An 11-year-old girl was attacked by two large dogs on her way to school Thursday morning, police said.

She was on her way to a school bus stop just after 7 a.m. when two very large Bull Mastiff type dogs attacked her, police said.The girl tried to fight the dogs off unsuccessfully.

Someone driving by saw the girl being attacked and intervened, police said. The driver threw objects at the dogs until they released the girl.

She was rushed to a local hospital where she was treated for scratch and bite marks, police said. The girl’s injuries are non-life threatening and she is in stable condition.

The dogs were not on leashes and no owner was present when police arrived at the corner of Ashburton Avenue and Yonkers Avenue, officials said. Officers described the dogs as aggressive and violent.

Members of the Emergency Service Unit attempted to control the dogs with health sticks and darts, police said. The dogs were eventually euthanized.

The owner of the dogs has been located and is currently being interviewed by police.