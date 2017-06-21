Woman strikes mother, who later died, during argument over cat in Brooklyn: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A woman is in custody after an altercation with her mother over a cat turned deadly.

Chandra Sutton, 42, was at her mother’s Brooklyn home Saturday evening when they fought both verbally and physically over a cat, police said.

The mother, Barbara Kirby, 67, is allergic, according to police.

Sutton allegedly snuck the gray feline, called Grayson, into her mother’s home in East Flatbush, despite her allergy, and the two were arguing over the situation when the daughter hit Kirby with a glass object, the Daily News reports.

Kirby went into cardiac arrest and was found to be brain dead at the hospital, the newspaper reports.

She died Monday, according to police.

Family described the incident as “horrific” to the Daily News, and Sutton’s uncle said he was in disbelief.

“A cat. Just a regular cat,” Willie Logan said. “There was no reason for this whole thing to happen.”

Sutton was arrested, and so far faces a second-degree assault charge, according to police, who said charges against her may be upgraded.