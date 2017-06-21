Trump thanks NJ teens whose yearbook pages were edited to remove Trump slogans, quotes

WALL, N.J. — A pair of New Jersey teens whose yearbook pages were edited to remove Trump slogans and quotes received a personal thank you from President Donald Trump.

The president’s name was photoshopped out of Wyatt Dobrovich-Fago’s shirt in his yearbook photo. His sister, Montana, had submitted a Trump quote with her class president photo. It was not published.

“Thank you Wyatt and Montana — two young Americans who aren’t afraid to stand up for what they believe in,” Trump wrote on Facebook. “Our movement to #MAGA is working because of great people like you!”

The executive director of Trump’s campaign team sent the teens a letter.

“I hope this letter finds you well,” Michael Glassner wrote. “I was dismayed to learnt hat your Trump shirt and Trump quote were censored in your high school yearbook. I commend you all for voicing your support of the President and his mission to Make America Great Again.”

He also sent the teens some Trump campaign merchandise to “wear around the great state of New Jersey and wherever else life may take you.”