Subway service disrupted after man struck by train in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Subway service is disrupted on several lines Wednesday evening after a man was pinned beneath the train.

It happened at the Franklin Avenue station in Crown Heights just before 4:30 p.m.

Crews are on the scene trying to rescue the man. His condition is not known.

MTA officials say the man was walking between cars when he fell.

Multiple subway lines are snarled including the 2,3 and the 4,5.

Following an earlier incident at Franklin Av, and train service has resumed with delays.

Check MTA.com for updates.