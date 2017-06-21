Police investigate death threats made to ‘Julius Caesar’ director

NEW YORK — Police are investigating threats made to the wife of the director of a New York production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that depicted a Donald Trump lookalike character being assassinated.

Police said Wednesday director Oskar Eustis’ wife filed a complaint June 9 saying she received threatening phone messages she believes were related to the play.

She says one caller wanted her to die after saying her husband wants the Republican president to die.

The Public Theater’s production in Central Park has garnered intense criticism since it opened.

Delta and Bank of America pulled their sponsorships of the Public Theater. Several people were arrested for storming the stage in protest. The last show was performed Sunday.

The theater said last week it stood behind the production. The director has said violence is not a solution to political problems.

Shakespeare’s play, and the New York production, Eustis said, “make the opposite point: Those who attempt to defend democracy by undemocratic methods pay a terrible price and destroy their Republic. For over 400 years, Shakespeare’s play has told this story and we are proud to be telling it again in Central Park.”

“Julius Caesar” tells a fictionalized story of a powerful, popular Roman leader who is assassinated by senators who fear he is becoming a tyrant. It is set in ancient Rome, but many productions have costumed the characters in modern dress to give it a present-day connection.