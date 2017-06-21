Nassau County Legislator Carrie Solages accused of attacking girlfriend

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. – Nassau County Legislator Carrie Solages is accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said Wednesday.

Solages, who represents the 3rd Legislative District, faces third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges, according to police. He was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly hit his girlfriend while a child was present in her Valley Stream home, police said.

Authorities had no further information at this time.

At least one Long Island Republican is calling for Solages’ resignation.

“Legislator Solages must step down immediately,” said Jack Martins, nominee for Nassau County executive. “There is zero tolerance in society for domestic violence. And there is no place in public office for anyone who would raise their hand to a woman.”