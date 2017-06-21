Manhattan’s Prenatal Yoga Center gives PIX11’s Marissa Torres tips for a healthy pregnancy

First comes love, then comes marriage, and in just about eight days PIX11’s Traffic Anchor Marissa Torres will be pushing a baby carriage!

As she counts down the days, she’s sharing her pregnancy tips when it comes to prenatal fitness.

For help, Marissa visited the Prenatal Yoga Center in Manhattan where women are not only able to address the physical aches and pains of pregnancy but also discuss how to prepare for labor and what to expect.

Anyone who can’t make it to class are welcome to watch online videos, provided by owner, Deb Flashenberg, on their website.

Research shows exercise during pregnancy can improve sleep, increase strength and flexibility, reduces the risk of bloating and gestational diabetes.

Prenatal yoga is also known to reduce morning sickness and shortness of breath.