Man armed with baseball bat accused of threatening transgender couple in the Bronx

THE BRONX — A man armed with a metal baseball bat is accused of threatening a transgender couple in the Bronx Sunday night, police confirm.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. as a 23-year-old transgender woman and 24-year-old transgender man were walking with an 18-year-old woman on Nelson Avenue in Mount Hope.

The suspect allegedly approached the couple and yelled, “Do you feel good about deceiving men?”

Police say the suspect, who was swinging his bat, then threatened to shoot the couple.

He stormed off in an unknown direction. The couple was not harmed.

Members of the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force are investigating.