Man, 29, fatally shot outside Brooklyn housing complex

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn –– A man was shot and killed outside a Brooklyn housing complex just after midnight Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of the Sutter Houses on Union Street around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Arriving cops found a 29-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

EMS took him to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Leonard Reddick.

There are no arrests at this time.