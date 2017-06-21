Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin arrested for Manhattan club assault

MANHATTAN — Police arrested NY Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin Wednesday morning on assault charges.

He allegedly attacked a stranger in a Manhattan club in April, an NYPD spokesman said. The 22-year-old victim accidentally spilled champagne on Mauldin.

Mauldin responded violently, police said. He allegedly punched the man in the face, causing swelling and bruising around an eye and a laceration to the jaw.

The 24-year-old linebacker turned himself in to police at the 10th Precinct Wednesday morning around 9 a.m, officials said.

The victim is also suing Mauldin in civil court over the alleged assault.

Mauldin started playing for the Jets in 2015. He was a third-round draft pick out of Louisville.

The linebacker faces up to a year in prison if convicted on the assault charge.