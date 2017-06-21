× Gotta go? Charmin says it’ll bring a toilet to you — for a limited time

It’s a common dilemma. You’re in a rush heading from Point A to Point B, when suddenly, it hits you. You’re in desperate need of a bathroom around the city. Preferably a clean one. A couple sheets of toilet paper would be nice, too. Well, Charmin wants to help you out.

We can get almost anything delivered at any time in New York City, so why not a bathroom, too? Dubbed Charmin Van-GO, it’s basically Uber for toilets. Enter your location request, then a private, clean, mobile restroom will show up to give you some sweet relief.

To use it, sign up on charminvango.com by entering your name, age, phone number, and your location. Then, the bathroom will come to you.

It’s part of a promotion by the toilet paper brand and will be traveling around Manhattan on Wednesday and Thursday.

As a bonus, “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson is helping to promote the publicity stunt on June 21, and he is available for photo opps for people who request the service.

It’s GO time! @Charmin and I are officially rolling out Charmin Van-GO today – an on-demand bathroom on wheels! #ad #EnjoytheGo pic.twitter.com/2dZvhWwR3I — Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) June 21, 2017