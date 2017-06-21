Garner family set to meet with DOJ officials in chokehold case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The family of a Staten Island man killed by a police chokehold is set to meet with Justice Department officials as a federal investigation of the case hangs in the balance.

Eric Garner's family said Tuesday that the meeting would take place on Wednesday in Brooklyn. Federal authorities characterized the closed-door sit-down as routine and indicated there would be no major announcements.

Garner died in 2014 on Staten Island while police officers attempted to arrest him for illegally selling loose, untaxed cigarettes. Officer Daniel Panteleo was videotaped using an apparent chokehold on Garner, who could be heard saying "I can't breathe." The medical examiner ruled his death was a homicide partially caused by a chokehold.

Chokeholds are not allowed under NYPD regulations.

Panteleo was not charged in Garner's death. That sparked angry protests, and the Department of Justice opened an investigation that's been dragging on for years. Daughter Erica Garner shared her frustrations with PIX11 earlier.

"Police officers failed us New Yorkers," Garner said. "They let an innocent man die, beg for his life. I'm not going to be happy until all those officer are in jail."

The family has resolved civil lawsuits in Garner's death getting settlements of nearly $7 million from both the city and the hospital that sent paramedics to the scene.

The DOJ said in a statement that there are no major new announcements coming out of this meeting, but they will be updating the family. The Garner family says the aren't expecting any major announcements either, but the family is expected to speak to reports after the meeting.