City-paid summer internships accepting applications now

NEW YORK — Rachel Chambers, 20, originally from Jamaica now lives in Jamaica, Queens. She said an internship pretty much changed the course of her life.

“We all have the potential to save the world,” Chambers said.

Chambers wasn’t going to school and didn’t have a job when she learned about the young adult internship program. Unlike other internships, the focus here is not the top of the class but young adults who have fallen through the cracks of the system and desperately need a chance.

“We have a lot of participants that come from foster care unsure of what they want to do those who dropped out of high school dropped out of college because of finances,” said Suzanne Jones, director of YAIP at LaGuardia Community College.

LaGuardia Community College facilitates the program.

Right now, they are looking for 40 interns between the ages of 16 and 24. Applicants must be from the five boroughs.

The program is paid for by the Mayor’s Office.

Internship placements include working at the MTA, learning from the corporate team at TJ-Maxx, assisting at a doggie day care, and learning from the Queens District Attorney.

It starts July 31 and lasts 14 weeks.

Applications can be submitted online, here.

