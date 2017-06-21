Autistic teen missing in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan —Police are looking for an autistic teenager who went missing Wednesday, officers with the NYPD’s 33rd Precinct said.

Deury Aldino, 15, left his West 173rd Street home around 12:30 p.m., police said. He does not speak.

Aldino was last seen in a white shirt with several circles on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone who’s seen him is asked to call police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).