Would-be burglar beaten by resident after kicking down door at N.C. home

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — A would-be burglar chose the wrong house.

He was stopped in his tracks by a resident who took matters into their own hands when they heard the thief kick down the front door of their Carolina Beach home.

The suspected burglar, identified as John Alexander Bracken, allegedly tried to break into a home at 9 p.m. Saturday on Monroe Avenue in the North Carolina town, according to WECT.

The suspect allegedly kicked down the front door, but was met by the resident who was inside the house at the time and attacked the intruder, knocking him to the ground, according to police.

Officers responded to the home and found Bracken lying on the front yard. A booking photo obtained by WECT shows the suspect with cuts and bruises to his face, and two black eyes. The resident was not hurt in the incident.

Bracken was taken to the New Hanover County jail, and was placed under a $7,500 bond, according to WWAY. Bracken is now out of jail, the station reports.