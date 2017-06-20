Video shows elephants rescuing calf struggling to keep its head above water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's what any parent would to do for their child in danger. These two parents just happen to be very large mammals with trunks.

Incredible video shows a pair of adult elephants in a South Korea Zoo working together to save a calf.

The baby was standing at the side of a pool taking a drink, when it fell in and was clearly have a hard time getting out.

At first, one of the adults seems to be in shock, watching the animal struggle to keep its mouth and trunk above water.

Then a second elephant jumps in and together they worked together to rescue the calf.

They stood on either side of the baby and made sure it kept its head above water. Then they guided the calf to safety.

All the while another elephant was nervously pacing in the background.

Since the video has been shared, viewers have commented, "Wow, fast response." Another wrote, "Better than people."