× Threesome leads to fatal stabbing of man in Chelsea: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man is in custody and another dead after a threesome in Manhattan took a violent turn, police said Tuesday.

Manos Ikonomidis, 20, died after police responded to reports of a man being assaulted on West 16th Street near Ninth Avenue Monday just after 4 a.m., according to police.

The Brooklyn man was found unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his chest and trauma to his body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators believe Ikonomidis was killed after a woman who participated in a threesome began enraged at one of the participants for filming the act.

Friends of the woman allegedly sought revenge on her behalf, and killed Ikonomidis.

One man is in custody Tuesday, and two more people are being sought.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).