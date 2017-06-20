Signal problems prompt service changes, partial suspension of B, M trains
NEW YORK — Due to ongoing signal problems at 34 St-Herald Sq, several service changes were in effect during Tuesday’s morning rush-hour commute, including partial suspension of B and M trains.
The following changes were in effect as of 9 a.m.:
- There is no B train service between Brighton Beach Av and Bedford Park Blvd in both directions
- There is no M train service between Broadway-Lafayette St and Forest Hills-71 Av in both directions
- Northbound C trains are running express from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus Circle
- Northbound D trains are running on the C line from W 4 St-Washington Sq to 59 St-Columbus Circle
- Northbound F trains are running on the E Subway line from W 4 St-Washington Sq to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av
- There is no M train service between B’way-Lafayette St and Forest Hills-71 Av in both directions
- Forest Hills bound M trains are terminating at Essex St
- Expect delays in A, B, C, D, E, F and M train service.