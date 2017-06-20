Queens mom-to-be needs repairs and a transfer before baby arrives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — Shawntell Lawrence is expecting a new baby but what's supposed to be an exciting moment has turned into a stressful time.

Her Queens Village apartment on Hempstead Avenue is falling apart. Lawrence blames her landlord.

"I am so stressed. I can't take it no more," Lawrence said, wiping away tears.

Lawrence said she's tried calling 311 and nobody is helping her. She has a laundry list of problems: her electrical outlets are broken, her floors need to be redone, her kitchen sink is always leaking, and to turn on her shower, she has to use a wrench.

PIX11 News reached out to her landlord and he promises to make repairs on Friday. PIX11 News will be checking on it.

