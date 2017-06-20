× NYC couple charged with prostituting 14-year-old girls

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A couple has been charged with allegedly prostituting two 14-year-old girls, driving them around Brooklyn, Long Island and New Jersey to have sex with men in exchange for money, Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Monday.

Anthony Young aka Royalty, 30, of East New York, was indicted on 21 charges, including sex trafficking and promoting prostitution. He allegedly rented hotel rooms for men who paid to have sex with the girls and forced them to hand over most of their earnings to him, prosecutors said.

He will be held without bail and is expected to return to court in September. If convicted on the highest count, he would have to register as a sex offender.

Young’s girlfriend, Shaunda Swanson, 23, of the Bronx, has been charged with promoting prostitution. She allegedly gave a victim false identification to be able to rent a hotel room.

Swanson is expected to be arraigned next week. Both defendants could face up to 25 years in jail.

Prosecutors said the alleged crimes occurred between March and August of 2016. Young allegedly prostituted the girls in Brooklyn, Hempstead, Huntington, Westbury, N.Y., and Elizabeth, N.J.

To find men, he allegedly posted photos of the teens alongside ads for escorts.

“These defendants preyed on vulnerable young girls, selling them to men who had sex with them in exchange for money,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

“Prostitution of minors is a dangerous and degrading crime and those who force others to work in the sex trade in Brooklyn will be prosecuted.”