Moms to be: Look your best with maternity clothes that won’t break the bank

Refresh this page for video

The PIX11 Morning News family is having a baby and we are counting down the days for his or her arrival! We’re in the homestretch and as of Tuesday, Traffic Anchor Marissa Torres is nine days away from her official June 29th due date.

Marissa’s style sense didn’t suffer because of that growing baby bump, and neither did her wallet. She broke down her money conscious maternity wear on the Morning show and shared her deep savings secrets.

Fashionistas with limited funds have sites like ‘Rent The Runway’ or ‘Beg, Borrow or Steal’ to thank for making it cheap to look like a million bucks! The same holds true for money conscious moms-to-be.

“All of my friends were pregnant and they all seemed to have the same complaints – maternity clothes were too expensive for the short duration you would wear them,” says Krystal Stubbendeck, founder of Borrow for Your Bump.

The website allows women to rent formal and everyday outfits for their growing belly. You can either rent on a one time basis or sign up for a monthly package of $99 that provides four separate pieces delivered to your door.

There’s also clothing rental website, Le Tote, which gives you plenty of brands to choose from. Marissa says she took full advantage of this for her everyday on-air needs. At $74 a month she received four pieces at a time, keeping or trading them in as often as she liked. Similar to Borrow for Your Bump, renters are offered the option to keep any of the items for purchase at a discounted rate.

Being pregnant doesn’t mean you have to ditch your fashion sense, either. Marissa sat down with viewer and fashion designer Laura Diaz Alberto of Saddle Brook, New Jersey. She, like many moms-to-be, struggled to find maternity clothing that fit her chic style. So, she took matters into her own hands, literally!

Diaz launched her fashion line, LaDi, on Etsy a few years ago that focuses on clothing that can be worn during or after pregnancy – making your dollar go even further! Diaz makes each item by hand and can even take customs orders for women who are in between sizes.

Other ways to save? Get hand me downs from friends or thrift shops. You can also delay wearing maternity clothes. Simple items like belly bands allow you to wear your normal pants or shorts through the pregnancy.

For more:

Borrow for your bump: http://borrowforyourbump.com/

Le Tote: https://www.letote.com/

LaDi: https://www.etsy.com/shop/ladiwithababy