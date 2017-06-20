× LIRR offers discounts to commuters during Amtrak summer construction at Penn Station: MTA

NEW YORK — Amtrak on Tuesday announced Long Island Railroad fare deductions for commuters who face delays this summer due to Amtrak construction at Penn Station.

The reductions are based on distance passengers travel, and will be in effect from July 10 to the completion of Amtrak’s repair work, according to the MTA.

LIRR will offer, on average, a 25 percent fare reduction for all passengers traveling to Hunterspoint Avenue and Atlantic Terminal.

Tuesday’s announcement was in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s call one day earlier for a discount for riders as a result of summer cuts at Penn Station, according to the MTA.

The discounts will apply to monthly, weekly and daily tickets.

Starting Tuesday, discounted monthly tickets will be available through ticket windows, ticket vending machines and mail and ride, according to the MTA. Discounted tickets will be available through MTA eTix starting on July 1.

During construction, free transfers will also be given during the morning rush to NYC subways at Atlantic Terminal and Hunterspoint Avenue.