LI parents urge official to lift graduation ban for break-in seniors

COPIAGUE, N.Y. — Parents of students barred from their New York high school commencement ceremony because of a senior prank are asking district officials to reconsider.

Officials say students broke into Copiague High School on Long Island earlier this month and vandalized portions of the building. The damage included a smashed projector and the ransacking of an assistant principal’s office.

District officials aren’t saying how many students were involved or how they’re being punished. But parents tell Newsday that more than 30 seniors out of a graduating class of 388 are barred from attending Thursday night’s graduation ceremony.

Parents urged board of education members Monday night to allow the banned students to attend, including those who were there during the vandalism but never entered the school.