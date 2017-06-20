Hoboken mayor blames President Trump for not seeking 3rd term, says she will focus on climate change

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A mayor in New Jersey says that she will focus on climate change rather than running for a third term in office because of President Donald Trump.

Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer announced her decision not to run on Tuesday.

She says that she wants to “take a new role working more directly” on climate change after Trump pulled the country out of the Paris accord. Zimmer cited a lack of leadership on the issue at the federal level as part of her decision after eight years as mayor of Hoboken.

The Democrat has focused on projects to protect Hoboken, just across the Hudson River from New York, from storms. The town was heavily damaged by storm surge during Superstorm Sandy.

She says she has no position lined up. Zimmer plans to work out a path forward once she completes her term.

Mayor Zimmer endorsed Hoboken councilman Ravinder Bhalla to replace her in this fall’s election.