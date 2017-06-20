Cuomo orders voting security review in NY after hacking reports

ALBANY, N.Y. — The governor of New York has ordered a review of the cyber security of the state’s election system following reports of Russian attempts to hack into American voting systems.

Democrat Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that while there have been no “credible reports” of election hacking in New York, it’s imperative that the state do everything it can to protect the integrity of the election system.

“The integrity of the electoral system is essential to a functioning democracy, and with those core American principles under attack, we must take decisive action to safeguard democratic integrity and expand voting rights,” Gov. Cuomo said. “New York will do everything in its power to continue to secure our electoral system and protect the sanctity of our elections.”

The state’s five-member Cyber Security Advisory Board will lead the review, which will study vulnerabilities in the state election system and recommend any cyber security changes within 90 days.

Cuomo says reports of Russian attempts to disrupt the 2016 presidential election are “highly disturbing.”