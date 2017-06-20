Baby assaulted on Father’s Day suffered skull fractures, is in critical condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A father remains in custody Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his 16-month-old daughter on Father's Day, leaving her critically injured and suffering skull fractures, and attacking the baby's mother.

Shaquan Taylor, who turned 19 on Tuesday, is accused of going on the attack at a Coney Island apartment Sunday.

The teenage father was watching his daughter, Nylaha Lewis, when the girl's mother arrived and noticed the sleeping baby was struggling to breathe and had bruising on her face, police said.

The mother, Tammy Lewis, 17, then attempted to leave the apartment with Nylaha when Taylor allegedly punched her in the face.

A friend was able to take the child as Taylor continued to assault the mother, police said.

Nylaha Lewis was hospitalized with two skull fractures, and bruising on her face and legs, police said. She is in critical condition.

Taylor was arrested Sunday.