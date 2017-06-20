Amazon credits from e-book lawsuit are about to expire; how to check if you’re eligible

NEW YORK — Credits given to Amazon users as part of a $400 million e-book lawsuit are about to expire.

Users have until 5:59 a.m. EST on June 25 to claim their credits or lose them for good.

The lawsuit was filed against Apple Inc. and five publishing companies for their roles in an alleged e-book price-fixing scheme that caused the electronic reads to increase in cost 30 percent to 50 percent, according to Hagens Berman, a class-action litigation firm.

Eligible customers made e-book purchases between April 1, 2010, and May 21, 2012. According to the terms of the settlement, consumers will receive a $6.93 credit for every e-book which was a New York Times bestseller, and a $1.57 credit for other e-books.

Amazon said these credits are funded by Apple and that they were “not a party to these lawsuits.” The credits were applied directly to eligible Amazon accounts in June 2016.

Customers do not need to do anything to receive the credits. The credit has already been calculated and added to their Amazon account.

To find out if you have a credit waiting for you, click here and sign in using your Amazon credentials.

If you have a credit, it will display on that page. If you’re not eligible, you’ll see this message: “There is no eBook settlement credit associated with this account.”