2 taken to hospital after construction site accident in Queens: FDNY

Posted 3:58 PM, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:30PM, June 20, 2017

ASTORIA, Queens — Two people were rescued and rushed to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday after they were involved in an acident at a Queens construction site, FDNY officials said.

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. at 31-25 28th Road in Astoria, fire officials said. Falling material from a crane trapped two people in the basement of that location, according to the FDNY.

Emergency crews and dozens of firefighters responded to the scene.

In a tweeted update at 4:15 p.m., FDNY said two people had been transported to a hospital and that one other person was in the process of being extricated.

Initially, fire officials reported the incident as a crane collapse, but soon after said instead that a crane’s load was dropped.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 