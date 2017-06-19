Ugly Staten Island house plagues neighbors; families say house is a magnet for raccoons, rodents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — Robert Croke from Staten Island says one home on his street has become a magnet for trash and rodents.

"Our neighbor's house here is filled with rodents, weeds, broken glass and graffiti for years now," said Robert Croke.

Retired firefighter Andy Scalera, who lives in the area, says his granddaughter had a close call with a raccoon at the Hillman Avenue house.

"Last week my 6-year-old granddaughter was in my pool and a raccoon ran across my yard," Scalera said. " Now I'm really getting concerned."

Staten Island Borough President James Oddo has gotten involved.

"We are making contact with city agencies and asking them to investigate," Oddo said.

Pix11 News will stay on this story.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook at monicamoralestv