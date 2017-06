UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The FDNY responded to reports of a person struck by a train on the Upper West Side.

Officials received a call about the incident at Broadway and West 96th Street at about 3:20 p.m. An unauthorized person was on the tracks, but no one was hit by a train.

Northbound 1, 2 and 3 trains ran with delays while officials dealt with the incident.

Number 1 trains ran express from 72nd Street to 96th Street.

Service resumed with delays around 4 p.m.