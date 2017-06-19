Powerful storm to bring flash floods in time for Monday evening commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A powerful storm is heading toward the tri-state Monday bringing with it the threat of flash floods, thunder and lightning, damaging wind, hail and even a possible tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

The brunt of the storm is forecast to begin before the evening rush and last through the commute, promising a messy ride home for many. Commuters -- by car, train, bus or subway -- are urged to give themselves more travel time and go slowly.

A flash flood watch has been issued from 12 p.m. through late Monday for the following counties:

New York

Bronx

Brooklyn

Nassau

Manhattan

Orange

Putnam

Queens

Staten Island

Rockland

Westchester

New Jersey

Bergen

Essex

Hudson

Passaic

Union

Connecticut

Fairfield

New Haven

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll through those areas starting late Monday afternoon through midnight, NWS said.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms could spark flash flooding. At its height, the storm is forecast to dump 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible and have the potential to down trees and powerlines and cause isolated structural damage, NWS said. The weather agency said isolated “weak tornados” could form.

Potential for Severe Thunderstorms and Flooding this afternoon and evening. Here are some details. pic.twitter.com/QG1eekpcek — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 19, 2017

Large hail, about 1 inch in diameter or bigger, is also possible.

On the coast, strong rip currents are expected with surf height ranging from 3 to 5 feet along Atlantic Ocean beaches in New Jersey and beaches in Brooklyn, southwestern Suffolk, southern Queens and southern Nassau counties; and 4 to 6 feet at beaches in southeastern Suffolk County.

Ocean waders and swimmers should pay attention to flags and posted signs, and only swim near a lifeguard, the weather agency said.

If you get caught in a rip current, relax and do not swim against the tide. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline until the rip current releases you, or face the shore and call or wave for help.

Skies will gradually clear toward the morning, but the chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm will linger late into the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the low- to mid-80s for the rest of the week.