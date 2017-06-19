New water park designed for people with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s a new water park in San Antonio, Texas where everyone can soak up the fun. That's because it’s designed for people with disabilities.

The founder of Morgan’s Inspiration Island, Gordon Hartman, worked with experts in the special needs fields to create the water park.

“Morgan’s Inspiration Island promises to give individuals with physical or cognitive special needs a place where they can splash and play without barriers,” Hartman said.

The water park is an addition to Morgan’s Wonderland, an amusement park for people with disabilities.

Hartman’s daughter Morgan, who has special needs, was the inspiration for the park.

The $17 million tropical-themed venture includes a seven-story lighthouse and a pirate ship topped with a giant dumping water bucket.

The park is completely wheelchair accessible. And there are waterproof wheelchairs available for families to rent for free. Children with special needs also get free admission to the park.

There’s even the ability to regulate the temperature of the water for guests who are sensitive to cold.

But this is not a special-needs park, Hartman said: it’s where inclusivity inspires a whole lot of fun.