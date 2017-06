CANARSIE, Brooklyn – Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car carrier truck in Brooklyn early Monday.

It happened at Flatlands Avenue and East 79th Street in Canarsie around 3:40 a.m.

The victim, a male believed to be in his 20s, was hit by a car carrier truck while trying to cross the street, police said. He then taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver remained on the scene.