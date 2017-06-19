× Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to teen lifeguard at Long Island pool

WANTAGH, Long Island – A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a teenage boy at a Long Island pool, authorities said.

Wilson Kenney, 33, of Queens, was arrested Sunday at the Forest City Park Pool in Wantagh, Nassau County police said.

Kenney was sitting on a park bench when he allegedly began to rub his groin and exposed himself to a 17-year-old lifeguard at the pool, police said.

He faces a charge of public lewdness, police said.