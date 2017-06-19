Man, 20, dies after being stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — A 20-year-old died Monday after he was stabbed in Brooklyn, police said.

The victim was found unconscious shortly after 4 a.m. in a home on 16th Street at Seventh Avenue in Park Slope, police said. He’d been stabbed in the chest and was suffering from trauma to his body.

Officers were called to that location by a 911 caller reporting an assault, police said.

Emergency crews responded and rushed the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The victim’s name has not been released.

It’s unknown what happened leading up to the deadly stabbing. No arrests have been made.