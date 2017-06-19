LIVE UPDATES: Here’s how the storm is impacting your Monday evening commute

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for large parts of New York and New Jersey. The storm is already impacting several transit systems. Follow this story for up-to-date commute information.

5:40 p.m.

Customers traveling into and out of Grand Central should anticipate delays of 10-15 minutes on the Metro-North due to circuit issues. Please listen for announcements.

5:30 p.m.

Northbound A and C trains are running on the F train line from Jay St to West 4th Street due to debris on the tracks at High Street. Allow additional travel time.

5:20 p.m.

No 5 trains between East180th Street and Dyre Avenue because of a tree on the tracks at Morris Park. Allow additional travel time.

5:10 p.m.

New Jersey Transit’s RiverLINE is suspended in both directions between the Walter Rand Transportation Center an Waterfront Entertainment Complex due to flooding.

