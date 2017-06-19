Gov. calls on MTA to reduce LIRR fares for diverted trains during summer repair work

NEW YORK — Commuters facing reduced rail service while Amtrak makes emergency repairs should get reduced fares, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

He said the MTA should reduce costs for LIRR commuters who are not traveling into Penn Station because they are riding trains that terminate at either Atlantic Terminal or Hunterspoint. There will be about a 20 percent reduction in service to Penn Station over the summer.

“LIRR riders unable to go into Penn Station this summer because of Amtrak’s emergency repair work deserve a discounted fare for enduring the inconvenience of a disrupted commute,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Our top priority is ensuring all New Yorkers can get where they need to go as quickly and easily as possible this summer with minimal inconvenience and this is just another way we can try and relieve frustration.”

Amtrak, which operates Penn Station, will be doing significant track work startingJuly 10. About 9,800 passengers will be impacted.

The trains still running will have extra cars added. There will also be extra bus and ferry service to compensate for the diminished rail service.

Amtrak agreed to the repairs after a series of track issues and delays. Work is expected to continue until Sept. 1.