Brooklyn dad arrested for assaulting his baby girl on Father’s Day

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old Brooklyn dad was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his daughter and her mother on Father’s Day, police said.

Shaquan Taylor allegedly attacked his 1-year-old daughter, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Her condition is “not good,” police said. The girl’s mother was also struck Sunday.

It is not yet clear what caused the incident.

Taylor has not yet been arraigned.

