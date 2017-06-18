Weather service issues flash flooding watch for New York metropolitan area

NEW YORK — A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of the New York area for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The area could see 2-4 inches of rain, posing a risk of flash flooding, officials said. The rain may fall at a rate in excess of 2 inches an hour.

The area facing the biggest threat are New York City, the Lower Hudson Valley, northeastern New Jersey, southwest Connecticut and western Long Island, according to the National Weather Service. The storms are expected to start Monday afternoon.

It could produce winds gusts in excess of 60 mph, hail, thunder and lightning, weather officials said. The weather conditions could down trees and power lines.

A weak tornado is even possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm risk starts around 12 p.m. Monday.

Wind is currently causing two hour delays at JFK Airport.

For up to date information on the storm, visit weather.gov here.

