Swimmers beware: No bathing at these Nassau County beaches due to elevated bacteria levels

MINEOLA, N.Y. –– An advisory has been issued against bathing at more than a dozen beaches in Nassau County due to elevated levels of bacteria on Sunday, officials said.
The Nassau County Department of Health says swimmers must avoid these 14 North Shore beaches because of stormwater runoff caused of heavy rainfall. The stormwater can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacterial levels, which may exceed the state standard for water quality. The following beaches are impacted by the advisory:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700. To speak with a Health Department representative, weekdays, 9 a.m., – 4:45 p.m., call
(516) 227-9717.