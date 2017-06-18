Swimmers beware: No bathing at these Nassau County beaches due to elevated bacteria levels

MINEOLA, N.Y. –– An advisory has been issued against bathing at more than a dozen beaches in Nassau County due to elevated levels of bacteria on Sunday, officials said.

The Nassau County Department of Health says swimmers must avoid these 14 North Shore beaches because of stormwater runoff caused of heavy rainfall. The stormwater can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacterial levels, which may exceed the state standard for water quality. The following beaches are impacted by the advisory:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700. To speak with a Health Department representative, weekdays, 9 a.m., – 4:45 p.m., call

(516) 227-9717.