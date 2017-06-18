Boy, 10, shot during family gathering on Staten Island; arrest made

PRINCE’S BAY, Staten Island –– A man was arrested after he accidentally discharged a gun and struck a 10-year-old boy during a family gathering on Staten Island, police said Sunday.

Semion Mosheshvili, 42, of Hewlet turned himself to cops Sunday morning, police said. He faces several charges including criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and acting in way injurious to a child under 17 years of age.

The incident happened at a home on Deisius Street in Prince’s Bay around 7 p.m. when the licensed owner of the gun showed off the gun to Mosheshvili and it went off, police said. The bullet went through the floor, striking the child’s shoulder on the lower floor.

The boy was taken to a hospital by his mother and he did not need surgery, police said. The chid is expected to recover of his injuries.

Mosheshviiku initially fled the scene but turned himself in shortly before midnight Sunday.