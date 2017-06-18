FDNY’s first openly transgender firefighter to lead Pride March as grand marshal

NEW YORK — The 29-year-old firefighter came to the FDNY looking for a comfortable place to transition.

Now, Brooke Guinan will act as one of the 2017 Pride March’s grand marshals. She’s previously been honored by the New York City Comptroller’s office, the Public Advocate’s office, the Metropolitan Community Church of New York and the FDNY for her service to the LGBTQ community.

Guinan will march as marshal with The American Civil Liberties Union, Krishna Stone and Geng Le.

She’s been called “an outspoken advocate for the community” by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Guinan joined the FDNY nearly a decade ago. She’s currently the FDNY’s first LGBTQ Outreach Coordinator.

“When I came here I was searching for a comfortable place to transition and make sense of the part of my life that wasn’t, at that point in time, anything that I was comfortable with,” she said in 2016. “The Recruitment Unit welcomed me with open arms, and over the past 5+ years my work within the Recruitment and Community Affairs Units has expanded.”