Delta worker injured by tug at LaGuardia Airport

EAST ELMHURST, Queens –– An airport worker was hospitalized after he was hit by a tug at LaGuardia Airport Sunday morning, officials said.
Port Authority says a Delta employee was standing on the tarmac behind a tug when it backed up and struck the worker around 10:15 a.m.
Port Authority police and EMS responded to the scene. The worker was taken to a Elmhurst Hospital.
A spokesman for Port Authority said the injuries “don’t appear to be serious.”
A passenger inside a Delta airplane who witnessed the incident said the worker appeared to be “immobile” after being hit.
The tug is the vehicle used for pulling and pushing airplanes.
PIX11’s assignment editor Anthony Gatto contributed to this report.
40.776927 -73.873966