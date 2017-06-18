Delta worker injured by tug at LaGuardia Airport

EAST ELMHURST, Queens –– An airport worker was hospitalized after he was hit by a tug at LaGuardia Airport Sunday morning, officials said.

Port Authority says a Delta employee was standing on the tarmac behind a tug when it backed up and struck the worker around 10:15 a.m.

Port Authority police and EMS responded to the scene. The worker was taken to a Elmhurst Hospital.

A spokesman for Port Authority said the injuries “don’t appear to be serious.”

A passenger inside a Delta airplane who witnessed the incident said the worker appeared to be “immobile” after being hit.

EMTs responding right behind my @Delta flight where a tug hit a ramp staff @LGAairport and just so happens the APU is down on this plane 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YQKT814GBq — Joe (@Aboveyourmeans) June 18, 2017

The tug is the vehicle used for pulling and pushing airplanes.

