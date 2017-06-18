11-year-old girl electrocuted inside lagoon behind New Jersey home

TOMS RIVER, N.J. –– An 11-year-old girl was electrocuted inside a lagoon behind a New Jersey home Saturday evening, police said Sunday.

The Toms River Police Department says a 911 call was placed from 45 Tobago Ave. around 8 p.m. for a possible electrocution. Arriving officers performed CPR on the young girl before she was taken to a hospital, where she died.

A preliminary investigation found that the child and her two friends were using an inflatable raft and swimming in the lagoon behind the home, police said. The girls were wearing lifejackets and in the presence of adults.

Two of the girls touched the rail to a metal boat lift and the electrical current appears to have energized the equipment causing the injury, police said.

The girl is a resident of Newark, New Jersey who was visiting friends at the Tobago Avenue address.

The two other juvenile girls that accompanied her were evaluated at the scene and determined not to be injured.