Man fatally shot in chest while pumping gas in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man has died after he was shot in the chest while pumping gas at a station in Bedford-Stuyvesant Saturday afternoon.

It happened around noon at the BP Station at the intersection at Atlantic Avenue and Utica Avenue.

Police say the 46-year-old man was pumping gas into his SUV when he was approached by two men in their 20s.

He was shot once in the chest and rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made. It is not known what led to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.