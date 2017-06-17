Judge declares mistrial in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case after jury says it’s ‘hopelessly deadlocked’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial declared a mistrial Saturday as deliberations on the fate of the man once known as America's Dad pushed into Father's Day weekend.

The trial ended without a verdict after jurors failed to break a deadlock.

Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn't reach a unanimous decision on whether "The Cosby Show" star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The judge then declared a mistrial for the 79-year-old comedian.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Dozens of women have come forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. This was the only case to result in criminal charges against Cosby.

Prosecutors get four months to decide whether they want to retry Cosby or drop the charges.

On Friday, the TV star thanked his fans and supporters — first in a tweet, then in brief comments as he left the courthouse late Friday to chants of "Let Bill go!"

"I just want to wish all of the fathers a happy Father's Day," Cosby said. "And I want to thank the jury for their long days. Their honest work, individually. I also want to thank the supporters who have been here. And, please, to the supporters, stay calm. Do not argue with people. Just keep up the great support. Thank you."