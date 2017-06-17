‘DO YOU WANT TRUMP TO BE ASSASSINATED?’: Protester who stormed stage during ‘Julius Caesar’ is arrested

CENTRAL PARK — The Trump-like character assassinated in a New York production of Shakespeare’s play “Julius Caesar” had a dramatic new scene this weekend — a 24-year-old woman stormed the stage, yelling, “Do you want Trump to be assassinated?”

Police say Laura Loomer was arrested Friday evening during the production presented in Central Park by the city’s respected Public Theater.

She was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

The conservative activist said on Twitter that she’s not apologetic about interrupting the production, then going to jail.

Last night, Conservatives took back the theatre, an institution they have been locked out of for too long. The left lost their safe space! — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 17, 2017

She was released and got a desk appearance ticket for the concert.

Delta and Bank of America both pulled their sponsorship of the Public Theater, which is known for its edgy, modern productions.

Trump supporter and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec filmed Loomer as she marched on-stage mid-performance, as he shouted, “You are all Goebbels!”

“BREAKING: Julius Ceasar Gets SHUTDOWN,” Posobiec later tweeted with a video, which showed Loomer yelling “Stop the normalization of political violence against the right!”

BREAKING: Julius Ceasar Gets SHUTDOWN pic.twitter.com/ITgfMR0tHE — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 17, 2017