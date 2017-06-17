Driver flees scene after violent Queens crash kills 2, splits vehicle in half

HOLLIS, Queens — Two men are dead after an overnight car crash in Queens that split the vehicle in half, police say.

It happened just after midnight Saturday in the area of 205 Place and 100 Avenue.

Police say the 1994 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on 100 Avenue at a high rate of speed, lost control and struck a fire hydrant causing the car to split in half.

The driver then fled on foot.

Blake Gary, 22, of Queens, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, James Montague, 21, of Queens, was transported to Queens General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

No one else was involved in the wreck.

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to look for the driver.